Stargazers across the UK have been told to keep their eyes on the skies tonight, amid possible sightings of Northern Lights.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Met Office said: “All eyes to the north tonight 👀 A Coronal Mass Ejection is forecast to arrive on earth, potentially giving opportunities to see the Northern Lights.”

The Met Office added that strong auroral activity is likely over northern Scotland, but parts of southern England could also catch a glimpse of the display if skies are clear.

However, according to the latest weather forecast for Tuesday night and Wednesday, outbreaks of rain are expected in western areas, moving north overnight. However, much of the UK will remain largely dry with cloudy skies. Winds will strengthen in the south, bringing a risk of coastal gales.

“Further outbreaks of rain across the west will move northwards overnight, but turning largely dry elsewhere with cloudy skies. Winds strengthening in the south overnight with a risk of coastal gales,” the Met Office said.

The Northern Lights, or aurora borealis, occur when charged particles from the sun collide with gases in Earth’s atmosphere, creating a natural light display often seen in high-latitude regions.

Sightings depend on both solar activity and local weather conditions, with cloud-free skies giving the best chance to witness the phenomenon.