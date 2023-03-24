Could the shimmering lights be visible in the UK tonight?

At the time, the national weather service explained that the brightness of the lights was down to heightened solar activity, tweeting: “A coronal hole high speed stream arrived this evening combined with a rather fast coronal mass ejection leading to #Aurora sightings across the UK.”

Dozens of spectators shared spectacular - and not so spectacular - images of their sightings across social media, with one sharing a picture from just outside London.

The lights have once again been visible in the UK this week (23 March), though were localised mainly to the nation’s higher latitudes, like the Shetland islands and the north east coast of England.

But could they be more widespread across the night skies of the UK tonight (24 March), and will the celestial lights be visible where you live? Here is everything you need to know about it.

Will the northern lights be visible again?

At the time of writing, the Met Office has not confirmed whether or not it thinks the northern lights will be visible from Britain again on Friday (24 March).

According to Aurora Watch, which tracks solar activity and makes forecasts for aurora sightings in the UK, the current activity at the time of writing falls into a yellow category, which means aurora “may be visible by eye from Scotland and may be visible by camera from Scotland, northern England and Northern Ireland.”

Looking at their latest geomagnetic activity graph, we can see that overnight, activity was in the red, meaning that the aurora borealis was likely to be “visible by eye and camera from anywhere in the UK.”

How to see the northern lights?

Auroras usually occur in a band called the annulus (a ring about 1,865 miles across) centred on the magnetic poles. Seeing the Aurora Borealis is usually something people travel to the most northern parts of the world to see, like Iceland and Norway.

But the arrival of a coronal mass ejection from the sun can cause the annulus to expand, bringing the aurora to lower latitudes. It is under these circumstances that the lights can be seen in the UK.

Though the aurora borealis is active year-round, and its strength can be increased by solar activity at any time, the chances of seeing the lights vastly increase throughout the autumn and winter months, when the nights are longer and darker.

You are more likely to get a good sighting around midnight, and it needs to be cold with a clear sky. It’s also best to avoid nights when there is a full moon. Check the weather forecast and keep an eye on websites like AuroraWatch UK which can help you identify peak times for viewing.

It might seem obvious, but you’ll need to look north to see them. Though they have been spotted in recent days in more southern areas of the UK, the lights still emanate from the north, so turn in that direction. Ideally, you’ll want a low horizon unobscured by buildings or geographical features like hills.

Try to get as far away from the light pollution of towns and cities as you can, and make sure you keep an eye out for unusual light patterns in the sky. Sometimes it can look like a slight flicker of colour, other times you will have no doubt it’s the auroras.

The most spectacular pictures of the aurora borealis are usually captured with a long-exposure, which leads many people to expect the brilliantly green trails of light snaking eerily across the night sky. In actuality, the lights might look like a faint film of mist to the naked eye.

Using a long exposure to capture the aurora on camera necessitates the use of a tripod to keep your camera steady, but you can get some spectacular results when exposing for around 20-30 seconds.

Aurora taken from Isle of Skye on Sunday, February 26 2023. Taken between 10pm and 11.30pm at Kensaleyre.

What’s the weather forecast for tonight?

Of course, no matter what steps you take to increase your chances of glimpsing the northern lights, cloud coverage will scupper your prospects completely. Unfortunately for the UK, grey clouds are more often seen in the sky than dazzling light displays.