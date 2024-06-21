Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures across the UK - Friday, June 21st
and live on Freeview channel 276
London leads with a high of 24 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Surrounding areas like Brighton, Portsmouth, and Bristol report cooler temperatures with patchy rain, while Plymouth sees moderate rain. Overall, the region is marked by a mix of cloud cover and intermittent rain, affecting outdoor activities.
Nottingham, Birmingham, and Lincoln all report a high of 21 degrees with patchy rain nearby. Wolverhampton and Worcester are slightly cooler. The Midlands is draped in cloudy skies with frequent rain patches, slightly dampening the outdoor spirits but providing much-needed rain.
Leeds tops the chart with 22 degrees amidst patchy rain conditions. Manchester and Sheffield follow closely, while Liverpool and Newcastle present cooler but similar weather. The North and Northwest of England is cloaked in cloudy conditions with sporadic rain, influencing a cooler start to the summer.
Edinburgh reports the highest temperature at 18 degrees with patchy rain nearby. Aberdeen enjoys partly cloudy skies at 16 degrees, while Glasgow experiences similar weather. Scotland sees a blend of cloudy skies and occasional rain, creating a typical damp and cool climate for the region.
Dublin and Belfast are nearly tied with temperatures of 17 and 16 degrees respectively, both under conditions of patchy rain. Ireland is enveloped in typical cloudy weather with intermittent rain, affecting visibility and outdoor plans across the region.
Cardiff records a temperature of 17 degrees amid moderate rain. Wales is experiencing widespread rain, which is typical for the region, influencing daily activities and the lush green landscape that characterizes the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.