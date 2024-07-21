Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures across the UK - Sunday, July 21st

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Partly cloudy skies with mild temperatures across the UK

London leads with a high of 24 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The region enjoys a mix of sun and clouds, with Portsmouth seeing some patchy rain. Overall, the area maintains mild and pleasant weather, suitable for outdoor activities.

Birmingham reports the highest temperature at 22 degrees with partly cloudy conditions. The Midlands enjoy a generally mild climate today, with a mix of clouds and some sun, providing a pleasant day for residents.

Leeds and Sheffield share the highest mark at 20 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The North and Northwest of England maintain a cool and comfortable atmosphere, with occasional cloud cover and sporadic rain in some areas.

Edinburgh sees the highest temperature at 18 degrees, albeit with patchy rain. Scotland is draped in cooler temperatures and intermittent rain, creating a damp yet refreshingly crisp environment.

Dublin and Belfast both reach 18 degrees today, under conditions of patchy rain. Ireland is enveloped in mild temperatures and sporadic rainfall, offering a typical damp Irish day.

Cardiff marks the highest temperature at 18 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Wales enjoys a day of mild weather, with clouds occasionally obscuring the sun, creating a pleasant and temperate climate suitable for various outdoor activities.