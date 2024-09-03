Patchy rain across the UK, cooler in the north - Tuesday, September 3rd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patchy rain across the UK, cooler in the north

London, with a high of 23 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South East today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions affecting Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, with overcast skies likely to persist throughout the day.

Worcester and Birmingham, both registering highs of 20 degrees, are the warmest in the Midlands today. The entire region is experiencing mild temperatures accompanied by patchy rain. The weather is consistently damp across Nottingham, Lincoln, and Wolverhampton, with no significant variation in conditions expected.

Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield all share the highest temperature today at 18 degrees in the North and Northwest. The region is marked by moderate to patchy rain, with Newcastle experiencing slightly heavier rainfall. Overall, the weather is cool and wet, affecting outdoor activities and travel.

Edinburgh, with a high of 16 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, affecting both the urban areas of Glasgow and the coastal city of Aberdeen. The chilly and damp conditions are typical for this time of year, influencing both daily life and the natural environment.

Dublin, at 18 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today, closely followed by Belfast. The entire region is experiencing patchy rain, creating a damp and cool atmosphere. This weather pattern is consistent across the area, with no significant changes expected throughout the day.

Cardiff, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is facing patchy rain, which is widespread and persistent. The weather is generally cool and damp, typical for this time of year, affecting both urban and rural areas across Wales.