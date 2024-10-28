Patchy rain across the UK, cooler temperatures - Monday, October 28th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patchy rain across the UK, cooler temperatures

London, with a high of 17 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions prevailing across the cities of Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is consistently cool and damp, affecting outdoor activities.

Lincoln, reaching 16 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The entire region is enveloped in patchy rain, affecting cities from Nottingham to Wolverhampton. The cool, overcast skies dominate, with no significant variation in weather patterns across the area.

Liverpool and Sheffield, both at 15 degrees, share the highest temperatures in the North and Northwest today. The region is mostly cloudy with moderate to patchy rain, affecting daily routines. The consistent damp conditions are prevalent across cities including Leeds, Manchester, and Newcastle.

Edinburgh, with a high of 14 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. The region sees a continuation of patchy rain, affecting both the urban and rural landscapes. Glasgow and Aberdeen also report similar cool and wet conditions, typical for this time of year.

Dublin and Belfast, both recording highs of 14 degrees, are tied for the warmest spots in Ireland today. The entire region is under the influence of patchy rain, leading to a uniformly cool and damp atmosphere that stretches across both cities.

Cardiff, marking a high of 15 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is draped in patchy rain, creating a consistent pattern of cool and wet weather that affects various outdoor activities and daily commutes.