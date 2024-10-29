Patchy rain across the UK, mild temperatures - Tuesday, October 29th

Patchy rain across the UK, mild temperatures

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the South, Brighton and Portsmouth are both recording the highest temperature at 16 degrees. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with conditions varying slightly across different cities. This weather pattern is consistent with mild temperatures and overcast skies, typical of the season.

The Midlands is seeing a high of 15 degrees in Lincoln, Nottingham, and Worcester today. The region is mostly cloudy with intermittent patchy rain affecting several areas. These conditions are typical for this time of year, bringing cooler air and overcast skies throughout the region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds and Sheffield are today's warmest cities in the North, each with a high of 15 degrees. The region is mostly cloudy with some areas experiencing patchy rain. Sheffield enjoys partly cloudy skies, offering a slight respite from the more widespread damp conditions.

Scotland is observing a high of 14 degrees in Aberdeen and Edinburgh today, both showcasing partly cloudy skies. Glasgow, slightly cooler, contends with patchy rain. The overall weather is mild with a mix of cloud cover and brief sunny intervals, typical of Scottish autumn.

Ireland is observing a high of 14 degrees in both Dublin and Belfast today. Dublin enjoys partly cloudy conditions, while Belfast is enveloped in mist. This weather provides a cool and moist atmosphere, typical for the region during this season.

Wales sees Cardiff reaching the highest temperature today at 16 degrees. The region is draped in patchy rain, creating a damp and chilly atmosphere. This weather is typical for Wales at this time of year, with varying intensities of rain across the region.