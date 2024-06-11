Patchy rain across the UK on Tuesday, June 11th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London and the South East is under a blanket of patchy rain today, with London recording the highest temperature at 15 degrees. The region is marked by cool temperatures and overcast skies, with frequent rain making for a damp and chilly day.

The Midlands is cloaked in patchy rain today, with Nottingham seeing the highest temperature at 14 degrees. The area is generally cool and wet, with consistent rain across the region contributing to a somewhat dreary atmosphere.

The North and Northwest of England is under a consistent cover of patchy rain, with Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool all reporting a high of 13 degrees. The weather is uniformly cool and damp, contributing to a persistent overcast condition throughout the region.

Scotland sees Glasgow with the highest temperature today at 13 degrees, amidst widespread patchy rain. The region is experiencing cool temperatures and consistent rainfall, leading to a generally damp and chilly atmosphere across the area.

Ireland is observing a cool and damp day, with Dublin recording the highest temperature at 13 degrees. While Dublin faces patchy rain, Belfast remains overcast. The entire region is enveloped in cool air and cloudy skies, making for a typical dreary day.