Patchy rain and cloudy skies across the UK today, Thursday, August 15th

Patchy rain and cloudy skies across the UK today

London and the South East is under a blanket of patchy rain with the highest temperature in London at 25 degrees. The region is generally cloudy, with occasional rain affecting most areas, leading to a damp atmosphere throughout.

The Midlands is seeing a mix of patchy rain across the region with Worcester and Lincoln both recording the highest temperature at 24 degrees. The weather is consistently damp with a cool breeze, affecting outdoor activities and general commuting.

The North and Northwest of England is covered with patchy rain, with Newcastle recording the highest temperature at 20 degrees. The region is facing a day of overcast skies and intermittent rain, affecting visibility and making it a typical rainy day in the area.

Scotland is under heavy rain today, with Glasgow facing the most intense downpours and a high of 16 degrees. The persistent rain is leading to wet conditions across the region, significantly affecting travel and outdoor activities.

Ireland is observing a day of moderate to patchy rain, with Dublin seeing the highest temperature at 18 degrees. The weather is predominantly cloudy with frequent showers, making it a typical damp day across the region.

Wales is dealing with patchy rain today, with Cardiff showing the highest temperature at 23 degrees. The region is experiencing a mix of cloudy skies and occasional rain, which is typical for this time of year, affecting daily routines and outdoor plans.