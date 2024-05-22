Patchy rain and heavy showers across the UK Wednesday, May 22nd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the South, Plymouth is reporting the highest temperature at 15 degrees, with patchy rain affecting the area. Similar conditions are seen across the region, with moderate to heavy rainfall in other cities like Portsmouth and Bristol, creating a damp and chilly atmosphere.

The Midlands is seeing a tie for the highest temperature between Lincoln and Nottingham, both at 13 degrees. The region is enveloped in heavy rain, particularly affecting areas like Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton, leading to a wet and overcast day.

In the North and Northwest of England, Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield are all recording the highest temperatures at 13 degrees. The entire region is grappling with heavy rain, leading to a gloomy and wet day across these cities.

Scotland sees Glasgow with the highest temperature at 15 degrees amidst heavy rain. This wet weather extends across the region, including in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, leading to a predominantly rainy day with cool temperatures.

Ireland is observing a high of 14 degrees in both Dublin and Belfast today. The weather is marked by patchy rain, which is consistent across the region, contributing to a damp and cool day.