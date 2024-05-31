Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK - Friday, May 31st

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the South, Plymouth is recording the highest temperature today at 17 degrees. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with conditions varying slightly across different cities. The weather is generally cool and damp, typical of a late spring day in this part of the country.

In the Midlands, Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton share the highest temperature today at 16 degrees. The region is draped in patchy rain, creating a moist and cool atmosphere. This weather is typical for the season, affecting both urban and rural areas.

Manchester leads with the highest temperature in the North and Northwest of England today at 17 degrees. The region sees patchy rain across various cities, with cooler temperatures prevailing. This damp and chilly weather is typical for this time of year, affecting daily activities.

Glasgow is the warmest in Scotland today with a temperature of 19 degrees. The city, along with others in the region, is experiencing patchy rain, contributing to a generally cool and wet day. This weather is typical for Scotland at this time, influencing both mood and mobility.

Dublin reports the highest temperature in Ireland today at 17 degrees. The region enjoys partly cloudy skies, offering a break from the typical rainy weather. This mild and somewhat dry day provides a pleasant change, suitable for outdoor activities.