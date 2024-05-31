Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK - Friday, May 31st
and live on Freeview channel 276
In the South, Plymouth is recording the highest temperature today at 17 degrees. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with conditions varying slightly across different cities. The weather is generally cool and damp, typical of a late spring day in this part of the country.
In the Midlands, Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton share the highest temperature today at 16 degrees. The region is draped in patchy rain, creating a moist and cool atmosphere. This weather is typical for the season, affecting both urban and rural areas.
Manchester leads with the highest temperature in the North and Northwest of England today at 17 degrees. The region sees patchy rain across various cities, with cooler temperatures prevailing. This damp and chilly weather is typical for this time of year, affecting daily activities.
Glasgow is the warmest in Scotland today with a temperature of 19 degrees. The city, along with others in the region, is experiencing patchy rain, contributing to a generally cool and wet day. This weather is typical for Scotland at this time, influencing both mood and mobility.
Dublin reports the highest temperature in Ireland today at 17 degrees. The region enjoys partly cloudy skies, offering a break from the typical rainy weather. This mild and somewhat dry day provides a pleasant change, suitable for outdoor activities.
Cardiff marks the highest temperature in Wales today at 17 degrees. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, typical of Welsh weather, which often brings cool and damp conditions. This weather pattern is significant for the local environment and daily life, influencing everything from agriculture to leisure activities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.