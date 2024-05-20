Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK - Monday, May 20th
and live on Freeview channel 276
London, with a high of 21 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South. The region is marked by patchy rain in most cities, except for Bristol and Plymouth, which enjoy sunny skies. This contrast highlights the diverse weather patterns that can be found across the southern cities.
Birmingham and Worcester both report the highest temperatures in the Midlands at 18 degrees. The region generally sees patchy rain, although Nottingham and Lincoln are experiencing overcast and cloudy skies respectively. This variety in weather conditions is typical for the Midlands.
Manchester leads with a high of 19 degrees in the North and Northwest of England. The region displays a mix of partly cloudy, overcast, and patchy rain conditions. Manchester's slightly warmer weather contrasts with the cooler, damper conditions prevalent in other major cities.
Glasgow, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. The weather across the region varies from sunny in Aberdeen to partly cloudy in Edinburgh, with Glasgow facing patchy rain. This diversity in weather underscores the varied climatic conditions across Scottish cities.
Dublin, at 18 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region sees a blend of weather conditions, with Dublin experiencing patchy rain and Belfast enjoying partly cloudy skies. This variation highlights the dynamic weather patterns across Ireland.
Cardiff, with a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region enjoys sunny weather, providing a pleasant day across the Welsh landscape. This sunny disposition is a welcome change from the typically variable weather Wales is known for.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.