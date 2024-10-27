Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK - Sunday, October 27th
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In London and the South East, Portsmouth is reporting the highest temperature at 15 degrees. The region is marked by patchy rain nearby, with similar conditions observed across the cities. The weather is generally cool and damp, with a consistent cloud cover contributing to a subdued autumnal atmosphere.
The Midlands is seeing the highest temperature in Birmingham and Worcester, both at 14 degrees. The region is enveloped in fog, reducing visibility significantly. This foggy condition is prevalent, with a slightly cooler and cloudy atmosphere in Wolverhampton.
In the North and Northwest of England, Sheffield reports the highest temperature at 14 degrees. The region is characterized by patchy rain and cloudy skies, with a cool and damp environment prevailing. This weather is typical for the season, affecting outdoor activities.
Scotland sees Edinburgh with the highest temperature at 11 degrees. The region enjoys a mix of partly cloudy skies and sunny spells, particularly in Aberdeen. Glasgow, however, faces patchy rain, contributing to a cooler and slightly unpredictable weather pattern.
In Ireland, both Dublin and Belfast are recording the highest temperatures at 13 degrees. The weather across the region is marked by patchy rain, with occasional clear spells. This leads to a cool, moist climate that is typical for this time of year.
Wales, with Cardiff showing the highest temperature at 14 degrees, is facing patchy rain across the region. The weather is generally cool with frequent rain, affecting the lush landscapes and urban settings alike. This damp weather is typical for Wales, influencing daily activities and the natural environment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.