Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK - Thursday, June 6th

London, with a high of 17 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South East today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions affecting Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is consistently damp across these cities, with a cool and moist atmosphere prevailing.

The Midlands is cloaked in patchy rain today, with temperatures peaking at 14 degrees in several cities including Lincoln, Nottingham, and Birmingham. The region presents a uniformly cool and damp atmosphere, affecting daily activities and creating a persistent chill across the area.

Leeds stands out with the highest temperature at 15 degrees and partly cloudy skies, contrasting with the patchy rain observed in Newcastle, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool. The North and Northwest of England is generally cool with widespread damp conditions, except for Leeds where breaks in the cloud cover bring brief respite.

Edinburgh reports the highest temperature in Scotland today at 13 degrees, amidst a backdrop of patchy rain that also affects Aberdeen and Glasgow. The entire region is enveloped in cool, moist weather, making for a typically damp Scottish day with limited outdoor activity.

Dublin, with a high of 14 degrees, leads the temperatures in Ireland today, while Belfast follows closely. Both cities are experiencing patchy rain, contributing to a wet and chilly atmosphere across the region. This weather pattern is typical for early June, affecting both daily life and the lush local landscapes.