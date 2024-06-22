Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK today, Saturday, June 22nd
and live on Freeview channel 276
London, with a high of 22 degrees, is the warmest in the region today. The South is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions spanning from Brighton to Plymouth. The weather is uniformly damp and cool, affecting outdoor activities across these coastal and inland areas.
Birmingham and Lincoln both report the highest temperature at 20 degrees. The Midlands is covered with patchy rain, creating a consistent dampness that pervades the cities from Nottingham to Wolverhampton. This weather pattern is typical for the season, affecting both urban and rural areas.
Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield all tie for the highest temperature at 19 degrees. The North and Northwest of England is marked by a mix of partly cloudy skies and patchy rain, affecting the overall ambiance and outdoor plans across the region.
Edinburgh leads with a high of 18 degrees. Scotland sees a day of patchy rain across its major cities, including Aberdeen and Glasgow. The consistent rain affects visibility and dampens the usual vibrancy of the region, making it a typical day for indoor activities.
Dublin and Belfast both reach 19 degrees, making them the warmest cities in Ireland today. While Dublin remains cloudy, Belfast encounters patchy rain, setting a subdued tone across the region. These conditions are typical for Ireland, influencing both mood and mobility.
Cardiff, with a temperature of 17 degrees, is seeing a day dominated by patchy rain. Wales is enveloped in similar weather, affecting the lush landscapes and urban settings alike. The persistent rain could impact outdoor activities and travel plans throughout the region.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.