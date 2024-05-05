Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK today - Sunday, May 5th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London leads with a high of 17 degrees amid a backdrop of patchy rain across the region. The general weather in London and the South East includes overcast skies with occasional rain, affecting outdoor activities but providing much-needed moisture for early spring growth.

Birmingham, Nottingham, and Lincoln all report a high of 17 degrees, marking them as the warmest cities in the Midlands today. The region is cloaked in cloudy weather with intermittent rain, which might disrupt some outdoor plans but ensures a lush landscape.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester and Leeds tie for the highest temperature at 18 degrees in the North and Northwest of England. The region is under a blanket of clouds with sporadic rain, which could affect outdoor activities but helps maintain the vibrancy of the spring season.

Edinburgh and Glasgow both reach 15 degrees, making them the warmest cities in Scotland today. The region sees mostly cloudy skies with occasional rain.

Dublin enjoys the highest temperature at 15 degrees with sunny skies, contrasting with Belfast's cooler 13 degrees and patchy rain. Ireland's weather today includes bright conditions in Dublin, offering a pleasant day for outdoor activities, while Belfast might see some interruptions due to rain.

Cardiff reports a high of 14 degrees as Wales sees a day of patchy rain and overcast conditions.