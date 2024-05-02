Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK today, Thursday, May 2nd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 16 degrees. The area is generally cloudy with patchy rain across most cities. Plymouth differs slightly with moderate rain expected throughout the day. This damp and cool weather pattern is typical for this time of year in the region.

Nottingham and Lincoln are today's warmest cities in the Midlands, each recording a high of 16 degrees. The region is mostly cloudy with frequent patches of rain. Cities like Birmingham and Worcester are seeing moderate rain, which is slightly heavier than in other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester and Liverpool are the warmest cities today in the North and Northwest of England, each with a high of 19 degrees. The region is largely overcast, with Liverpool also seeing some patchy rain. This cooler and cloudier weather is typical for the season in this part of England.

Glasgow is the warmest city in Scotland today with a high of 16 degrees. The region is seeing a mix of cloudy and overcast skies, with Aberdeen experiencing partly cloudy conditions. This weather is fairly typical for Scotland at this time, providing a cool and subdued atmosphere.

Belfast is today's warmest city in Ireland with a temperature of 16 degrees. The region is generally cloudy with Dublin experiencing patchy rain.

Cardiff reports a high of 11 degrees today, with patchy rain expected across Wales. The weather is generally cool and damp, which is typical for this region.