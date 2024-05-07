Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK - Tuesday, May 7th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 20 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South East today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, creating a damp and cool atmosphere. This weather pattern is consistent across neighboring cities, including Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth, all of which are also facing similar conditions.

Worcester, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The entire region is draped in patchy rain, leading to a uniformly moist and slightly chilly day. Cities like Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Lincoln, and Nottingham share similar weather, contributing to a consistent regional climate.

Newcastle and Liverpool, both peaking at 17 degrees, are the hottest spots in the North and Northwest today. The region is covered with patchy rain, resulting in a uniformly cool and damp environment. This weather is prevalent across other major cities like Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield.

Glasgow, reaching 14 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region is experiencing overcast skies and patchy rain, leading to a cool and moist atmosphere. Edinburgh and Aberdeen are also encountering similar weather conditions, maintaining a consistent climate across Scotland.

Dublin and Belfast, both recording a high of 15 degrees, share the warmest temperatures in Ireland today. The weather is partly cloudy, offering a mix of sun and clouds which creates a pleasant and mild climate across the region. This weather pattern is consistent throughout the area, providing a generally agreeable day.