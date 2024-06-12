Patchy rain and mild temperatures across the UK, Wednesday, June 12th
London, with a high of 17 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South East today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions prevailing across Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, affecting outdoor activities.
Birmingham and Worcester both report the highest temperatures in the Midlands today at 15 degrees. The region is seeing widespread patchy rain, affecting cities like Lincoln, Nottingham, and Wolverhampton. The damp conditions are consistent throughout, with a cool air enveloping the area.
Cities in the North and Northwest like Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool are all seeing similar weather today, with patchy rain dominating the forecast. The temperatures are uniformly cool, peaking at 14 degrees in most cities, except Liverpool which is slightly cooler.
Glasgow, with a high of 15 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today, offering partly cloudy skies in contrast to the patchy rain seen in Aberdeen and Edinburgh. The region's weather is a mix of clouds and brief sunny spells, providing some respite from the rain.
Dublin leads with the highest temperature in Ireland today at 15 degrees, amidst widespread patchy rain that also covers Belfast. The weather across the region is uniformly damp and cool, affecting visibility and outdoor conditions.
Cardiff reports a high of 14 degrees today, with patchy rain affecting the entire region of Wales. The weather is consistently cool and damp, which may influence outdoor activities and general day-to-day life across the region.
