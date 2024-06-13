Patchy rain and moderate showers across the UK - Thursday, June 13th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London reports the highest temperature at 16 degrees today, with patchy rain affecting the region. The South is generally cloudy with occasional rain, affecting outdoor activities. The weather is slightly cooler in coastal areas like Brighton and Plymouth, where moderate rain is more persistent.

The Midlands sees a tie for the highest temperature at 14 degrees in Lincoln, Nottingham, and Birmingham. The region is draped in clouds with patchy rain, creating a damp atmosphere. Outdoor plans may be disrupted, and residents are advised to carry umbrellas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle and Leeds both report the highest temperature at 14 degrees, under conditions of moderate rain. The North and Northwest of England is generally wet today, with consistent rain across most areas. This weather is ideal for indoor activities, as outdoor conditions may be less favorable.

Edinburgh leads with the highest temperature at 14 degrees amidst moderate rain. Scotland is enveloped in similar weather, with frequent rain and cool temperatures dominating the landscape. This damp weather is typical for the region, affecting both urban and rural areas.

Dublin records the highest temperature at 18 degrees today, under moderate rain conditions. Ireland is witnessing widespread rain, which is slightly heavier in areas like Belfast. The wet weather is pervasive, influencing both daily commutes and outdoor leisure activities.