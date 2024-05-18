Patchy rain and moderate showers across the UK today, Saturday, May 18th
London, with a high of 20 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South. The region is marked by patchy rain and moderate showers. The weather is generally damp, affecting outdoor activities and requiring residents to carry umbrellas.
Nottingham and Birmingham both report the highest temperatures in the Midlands at 19 degrees. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, creating a consistently moist environment throughout the day.
Leeds and Manchester tie for the warmest spots in the North with temperatures reaching 20 degrees. Leeds enjoys partly cloudy skies, while the rest of the region sees patchy rain, affecting various outdoor plans.
Glasgow, with a high of 22 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. Despite the high temperatures, the region faces patchy rain, which might interrupt some outdoor activities.
Belfast, reaching 19 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today. The region enjoys a mix of partly cloudy skies and patchy rain, providing a varied weather pattern that could influence outdoor activities.
Cardiff, at 18 degrees, is observing moderate rain across the region. This weather leads to a damp and chilly day, affecting both outdoor and commuting activities in Wales.
