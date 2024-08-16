Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK - Friday, August 16th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK today

London and the South East is seeing the highest temperature in London at 25 degrees, with patchy rain nearby. The region generally faces a mix of sunny spells and rain, with Bristol also enjoying clear skies. Coastal areas like Brighton and Portsmouth are cooler, with rain affecting most locations.

The Midlands is enjoying a sunny day, with Worcester and Birmingham both recording the highest temperatures at 23 degrees. The entire region benefits from clear skies, promoting outdoor activities and brightening the day for residents.

The North and Northwest of England is enjoying a sunny day, with Sheffield recording the highest temperature at 21 degrees. The clear skies across the region offer a pleasant day for outdoor activities, with consistent sunshine enhancing the overall mood.

Scotland is seeing a cooler day with Aberdeen and Edinburgh both reaching 17 degrees, the highest in the region. While Aberdeen enjoys partly cloudy skies, Edinburgh and Glasgow are dealing with patchy rain, affecting outdoor plans.

Ireland is experiencing a mix of weather conditions today, with Dublin seeing the highest temperature at 18 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Belfast, however, is cooler and faces patchy rain that may influence outdoor activities.

Wales is enjoying a sunny day, with Cardiff recording a pleasant 20 degrees. The clear skies across the region are ideal for outdoor activities, offering a bright and cheerful day for residents and visitors alike.