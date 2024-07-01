Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK - Monday, July 1st
and live on Freeview channel 276
London, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest in the region today. The area is generally seeing patchy rain, although Plymouth offers a break with partly cloudy skies. Overall, the southern cities are under similar weather patterns, with mild temperatures and intermittent rain.
Lincoln leads the Midlands with a high of 17 degrees today. The region is cloaked in similar weather conditions, characterized by patchy rain and cool air. This consistent weather pattern blankets cities from Nottingham to Wolverhampton, creating a uniformly grey day across the Midlands.
Leeds and Sheffield are today's warmest cities in the North, each recording a high of 16 degrees. The region is draped in patchy rain, affecting urban areas from Newcastle to Liverpool. Despite the damp conditions, temperatures remain mild, providing a consistent feel across these northern cities.
Glasgow and Aberdeen share the highest temperature in Scotland today at 14 degrees. The Scottish cities are experiencing patchy rain, which is typical for the region at this time. The weather is uniformly cool and damp, enveloping the area in a consistent climatic blanket.
Dublin and Belfast are equally warm today, each city reaching 16 degrees. While Dublin faces patchy rain, Belfast is under moderate rain, setting a wetter scene. This weather brings a cool and moist atmosphere to Ireland, affecting daily activities and the lush landscape.
Cardiff, with a temperature of 16 degrees, is witnessing patchy rain today. The weather across Wales is marked by similar conditions, with a cool and moist air enveloping the region. This consistent weather pattern influences the natural and urban landscapes, affecting daily activities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.