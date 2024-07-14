Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK - Sunday, July 14th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK

London, with a high of 21 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South. The region is marked by patchy rain, although Portsmouth enjoys sunny skies. Overall, the weather is mixed, with varying conditions affecting outdoor activities and travel plans.

Worcester, reaching a high of 17 degrees, sees the warmest conditions in the Midlands today. The area generally faces patchy rain, though Birmingham shows a break with partly cloudy skies. Residents should prepare for a damp day with brief dry spells.

Newcastle, with a peak of 16 degrees, tops the temperature scale in the North. The region is predominantly wet today, with Leeds experiencing moderate rain. This weather is likely to influence outdoor activities and general mobility across the area.

Glasgow, with today's highest temperature at 20 degrees, leads Scotland's weather scene. The region is draped in patchy rain, affecting various outdoor plans. Despite the damp conditions, the mild temperatures may offer some respite.

Belfast, with a high of 19 degrees, experiences the warmest weather in Ireland today. The entire region faces patchy rain, which might hinder some outdoor activities but also brings a refreshing change from the usual dry spells.

Cardiff, hitting 18 degrees, sees the highest temperature in Wales today. The region is under the influence of patchy rain, which could impact outdoor events and transportation. The weather is quite uniform across the area, with similar conditions prevailing throughout.