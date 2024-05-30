Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK - Thursday, May 30th
London, with a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest city in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with Bristol seeing moderate rainfall. Overall, the weather is damp and cool, affecting outdoor activities.
Birmingham, Nottingham, and Worcester all report highs of 16 degrees today, making them the warmest cities in the Midlands. The region is seeing widespread patchy rain, leading to a damp and chilly day.
Manchester leads with a high of 17 degrees in the North and Northwest of England. The entire region is covered with patchy rain, creating a uniformly cool and damp atmosphere that is typical for this time of year.
Glasgow, with a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region is predominantly cloudy with patchy rain, though Edinburgh is experiencing moderate rainfall. This weather is typical for Scotland, affecting both mood and mobility.
Dublin, with a high of 16 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. Across the region, the weather is marked by patchy rain, leading to a cool and damp day that is typical for this time of year.
Cardiff, with a high of 16 degrees, is the warmest city in Wales today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, creating a damp and cool atmosphere that is typical for Wales during this season.
