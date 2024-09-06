Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK today, Friday, September 6th

Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK today

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London, with a high of 18 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with Bristol seeing moderate rainfall. The weather is generally cool and damp across the area, affecting outdoor activities.

Birmingham, with a high of 26 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region sees a mix of partly cloudy skies and patchy rain, with temperatures comfortably warm. This weather is ideal for light outdoor activities despite the occasional rain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester and Liverpool, both peaking at 25 degrees, are the hottest spots in the North today. The region enjoys sunny conditions, with some areas under partly cloudy skies. This pleasant weather is perfect for spending time outdoors.

Glasgow, reaching 22 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region enjoys mostly sunny weather, providing a delightful day for outdoor activities. Cloudier conditions prevail in Aberdeen and Edinburgh, keeping temperatures cooler.

Belfast, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today. The region enjoys sunny weather, ideal for outdoor pursuits. Dublin experiences partly cloudy skies, slightly cooler but still pleasant for most activities.

Cardiff, with a high of 17 degrees, is experiencing moderate rain today. The weather across Wales is damp and cool, influencing outdoor activities and the lushness of the natural landscape. Despite the rain, the region maintains its scenic beauty.