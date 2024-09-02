Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK today - Monday, September 2nd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

London, with a high of 22 degrees, leads the South in warmth today. The region is cloaked in patchy rain, creating a damp atmosphere across the cities. This weather is typical for early September, bringing a cool, moist air that blankets the area, affecting outdoor activities.

Lincoln, reaching 22 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region is enveloped in moderate to patchy rain, leading to a wet and slightly chilly day. These conditions are typical for the season, influencing both the mood and the pace of daily activities.

Newcastle, with a high of 20 degrees, is today's warmest spot in the North and Northwest. The entire region is draped in patchy rain, casting a damp and cool environment that is quite typical for this time of year. This weather pattern is expected to persist, affecting outdoor plans.

Edinburgh and Aberdeen, both peaking at 15 degrees, share the title of warmest cities in Scotland today. The region is experiencing moderate to patchy rain, leading to a brisk and moist day. This weather is typical for Scotland's climate, influencing daily routines and outdoor activities.

Dublin, at 16 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region sees a mix of patchy and moderate rain, creating a typical damp Irish day. These conditions are expected to prevail, impacting both the landscape and daily activities.

Cardiff, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, which brings a cool and moist air typical for this time of the year. The weather is influencing the daily life and activities across Wales.