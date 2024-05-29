Patchy rain and moderate temperatures across the UK - Wednesday, May 29th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 19 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South East today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions prevailing across nearby cities including Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, affecting outdoor activities.

Lincoln and Worcester, both recording highs of 17 degrees, are the warmest locations in the Midlands today. The entire region is seeing patchy rain, with consistent cool and damp conditions. This weather pattern is typical for the season, affecting both urban and rural areas.

Leeds, with today's high of 18 degrees, is the warmest city in the North of England. The region is covered with patchy rain, creating a uniformly cool and damp environment. This weather is impacting daily routines, with similar conditions reported in nearby cities like Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool.

Glasgow, reaching a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest spot in Scotland today. The city, along with Edinburgh, is facing moderate rain, leading to wet conditions throughout the region. This weather is typical for the area, influencing both the mood and the landscape.

Dublin and Belfast, both peaking at 17 degrees, share the highest temperatures in Ireland today. The entire region is under the influence of patchy rain, leading to a cool and damp atmosphere. This weather is affecting both daily life and the natural green landscapes of Ireland.