Patchy rain and overcast skies across the UK - Wednesday, August 14th

Patchy rain and overcast skies across the UK

London, with a high of 24 degrees, is the warmest in the region today. The area is generally cloudy with patchy rain in most cities, except for Plymouth which enjoys clear skies. The weather is slightly cooler in coastal areas like Brighton and Plymouth.

Worcester and Birmingham are the warmest locations in the Midlands today, each recording a high of 22 degrees. The region sees mostly cloudy skies with occasional rain, affecting cities like Nottingham and Lincoln as well.

Leeds and Manchester, each with a high of 21 degrees, are the warmest cities in the North and Northwest today. The region is predominantly rainy, with moderate showers in Manchester and Sheffield, while Liverpool enjoys sunshine.

Edinburgh, reaching 19 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region enjoys mostly sunny weather, with Glasgow seeing some clouds. Aberdeen, while cooler, also benefits from clear skies.

Dublin, with a high of 20 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region enjoys a mix of sun and clouds, with Belfast experiencing partly cloudy skies but remaining pleasant.

Cardiff, marking a high of 20 degrees, is the focal point of today's weather in Wales. The region is largely overcast with intermittent rain, though the temperature remains mild.