Patchy rain and partly cloudy across the UK today, Thursday, October 3rd

Patchy rain and partly cloudy across the UK, Thursday, October 3rd

London and the South East is seeing a high of 17 degrees today with patchy rain nearby. This weather pattern is consistent across the region, with similar conditions in Brighton, Portsmouth, and Bristol. Plymouth, however, enjoys partly cloudy skies, slightly diverging from the general trend of nearby rain.

The Midlands is marked by a high of 16 degrees in several cities today, with Worcester enjoying sunny skies. Elsewhere, Birmingham and Wolverhampton are partly cloudy, while Lincoln and Nottingham face patchy rain. The region presents a mix of sun and clouds, with no significant precipitation.

Manchester leads the North and Northwest of England with a high of 16 degrees under cloudy skies. Nearby cities like Leeds, Sheffield, and Liverpool report patchy rain with temperatures reaching 15 degrees. Newcastle enjoys a clear sunny day, slightly cooler at 14 degrees.

Scotland sees a range of sunny to partly cloudy skies today. Edinburgh and Glasgow both enjoy a high of 14 degrees, with Edinburgh experiencing partly cloudy conditions and Glasgow basking in sunshine. Aberdeen, slightly cooler at 12 degrees, also enjoys a sunny day.

Ireland today sees Dublin and Belfast both reaching a high of 14 degrees. Dublin enjoys clear sunny weather, providing a pleasant day ahead. In contrast, Belfast is dealing with patchy rain, which might affect outdoor activities. The overall atmosphere in Ireland is a mix of sun and rain.

Wales today sees Cardiff reaching a high of 16 degrees with patchy rain nearby. The weather across the region is generally damp, affecting outdoor activities but providing much-needed moisture for the local flora. The cool and wet conditions are typical for this time of year.