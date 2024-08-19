Patchy rain and sunny spells across the UK today, Monday, August 19th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Patchy rain and sunny spells across the UK today

London, with a high of 24 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South. The region is marked by patchy rain in several cities, although Brighton and Portsmouth enjoy sunny skies. This varied weather pattern offers a mix of damp and dry conditions across the area.

Lincoln, reaching a high of 23 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The entire region sees similar weather, characterized by patchy rain and overcast skies, creating a uniformly cool and damp atmosphere.

Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield all report a high of 21 degrees today, making them the warmest cities in the North and Northwest. The region is draped in patchy rain, leading to a damp and chilly day across these northern cities.

Edinburgh, with a high of 16 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. The region is enveloped in cool, damp conditions, with Glasgow experiencing moderate rain and other cities seeing patchy rain.

Dublin leads with a high of 18 degrees in Ireland today. The weather across the region is predominantly rainy, with Dublin facing patchy rain and Belfast experiencing more persistent moderate rain.

Cardiff, with a high of 21 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is characterized by patchy rain, creating a moist and cool environment that blankets the entire area.