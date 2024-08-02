Patchy rain and warm temperatures across the UK today, Friday, August 2nd

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Patchy rain and warm temperatures across the UK today

London leads with a high of 28 degrees amid patchy rain across the region. The South is marked by similar weather, with occasional sunny spells in Portsmouth. Overall, the area is under a blanket of mild temperatures and intermittent rain, affecting outdoor activities.

Lincoln, Nottingham, and Worcester all report highs of 25 degrees, with patchy rain prevalent across the Midlands. This damp weather pattern is consistent throughout the region, with slightly cooler conditions in Wolverhampton at 24 degrees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds and Manchester tie for the warmest spots in the North at 25 degrees, under partly cloudy skies and occasional rain. The general weather across the region is a mix of cloud cover and brief sunny intervals, with cooler temperatures in Liverpool.

Edinburgh and Glasgow, both at 21 degrees, are the warmest cities in Scotland today. The region sees a mix of patchy rain and cloudy conditions, which are typical for this time of year, affecting both urban and rural areas.

Dublin, with a high of 21 degrees, sees patchy rain today, similar to conditions in Belfast. Ireland's weather is generally cool and damp, with frequent rain showers affecting daily activities across the region.

Cardiff reports a high of 21 degrees today, under conditions of patchy rain that are prevalent across Wales. This damp weather is typical for the region, influencing outdoor activities and the lush, green landscape.