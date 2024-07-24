Patchy rain expected across most UK cities - Wednesday, July 24th
London, with a high of 24 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the region today. The area is marked by patchy rain, with similar conditions prevailing across Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, affecting outdoor activities.
Lincoln, with a high of 24 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, affecting cities like Nottingham, Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton. The damp conditions are widespread, making it a typical rainy day across the Midlands.
Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield all report a high of 23 degrees today, making them the warmest cities in the North and Northwest of England. While Leeds and Sheffield see patchy rain, Manchester enjoys partly cloudy skies. Overall, the region has a mix of sun and clouds with occasional rain.
Edinburgh, reaching 19 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland today. The city, along with Glasgow, faces patchy rain, while Aberdeen enjoys partly cloudy conditions. The weather across Scotland is generally cool with a blend of clouds and occasional rain showers.
Dublin and Belfast both record highs of 19 degrees today. Both cities are experiencing patchy rain, which is consistent across the region. The weather in Ireland today is predominantly overcast with occasional rain, affecting outdoor plans.
Cardiff, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is under the influence of patchy rain, creating damp conditions that are typical for the area. This weather pattern is expected to persist, affecting various outdoor activities.
