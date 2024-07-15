Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patchy rain expected across the UK, cooler in the north - Monday, July 15th

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London, with a high of 21 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with moderate showers in some areas. The weather is generally cool and damp, affecting outdoor activities and travel.

Lincoln and Nottingham both report the highest temperatures in the Midlands at 21 degrees. The region is experiencing moderate rain, leading to a damp and chilly day. Outdoor activities are likely limited due to the wet conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds, with a high of 22 degrees, is the warmest in the North and Northwest today. The region faces moderate rain, creating a cool and wet environment. This weather is likely to impact daily commutes and outdoor plans.

Glasgow, with a high of 20 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region is predominantly cloudy with patchy rain, affecting visibility and outdoor conditions. Residents and visitors should prepare for a damp day.

Belfast, at 19 degrees, reports the highest temperature in Ireland today. The region enjoys partly cloudy skies, offering brief respite from the typical rainy conditions. This weather is ideal for outdoor activities and enjoying the scenic views.

Cardiff, with a high of 17 degrees, is experiencing patchy rain across Wales today. The weather is generally cool and damp, which may influence outdoor activities and travel plans. Residents should prepare for variable conditions throughout the day.