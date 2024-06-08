Patchy rain expected across the UK, cooler temperatures persist - Saturday, June 8th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 18 degrees. The area is seeing patchy rain nearby, with similar conditions across other cities including Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, typical for this time of year.

Worcester reports the highest temperature in the Midlands today at 16 degrees. The region is marked by patchy rain and cool temperatures. Cities like Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Wolverhampton share similar weather patterns, contributing to a uniformly grey and moist day across the area.

Cities in the North and Northwest of England, including Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool, are all experiencing cool weather with patchy rain nearby. The highest temperature is 14 degrees, seen in Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield. The region remains damp and overcast, typical of early June weather.

Edinburgh and Glasgow tie for the highest temperatures in Scotland today at 14 degrees. The region is facing patchy rain with a cool breeze. Aberdeen, although slightly cooler at 12 degrees, also shares similar damp conditions. Overall, the weather is quite typical for Scotland at this time, with a persistent chill in the air.

Dublin is the warmest city in Ireland today with a temperature of 16 degrees. Both Dublin and Belfast are experiencing patchy rain, contributing to a generally cool and damp day across the region. This weather is typical for early June, with the entire area enveloped in a cool, moist air mass.