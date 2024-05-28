Patchy rain expected across the UK, cooler temperatures - Tuesday, May 28th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London is the warmest city in the South today with a high of 17 degrees. The region is seeing patchy rain across various cities including Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, with cloudy skies predominating throughout the area.

Lincoln leads with the highest temperature in the Midlands at 16 degrees. The region is marked by patchy rain and overcast conditions, affecting cities like Nottingham, Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton. The atmosphere remains cool and slightly damp, with consistent cloud cover.

Leeds, Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool all report a high of 15 degrees today, making them the warmest cities in the North and Northwest of England. The region is experiencing moderate to patchy rain, with a generally cool and wet weather pattern prevailing across these cities.

Edinburgh is the warmest city in Scotland today with a temperature of 14 degrees. The Scottish region is seeing a mix of moderate and patchy rain, particularly affecting Glasgow and Aberdeen. The weather is predominantly cool and damp, with frequent rain showers.

Dublin is today's hotspot in Ireland with a temperature reaching 18 degrees. The region is experiencing patchy to moderate rain, affecting both Dublin and Belfast. Overall, the weather remains cool with frequent rain showers, keeping the atmosphere moist and slightly chilly.