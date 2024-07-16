Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Patchy rain expected across the UK, mild temperatures - Tuesday, July 16th

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

London, with a high of 20 degrees, leads the temperatures in the region today. The area is marked by patchy rain, with similar conditions prevailing across nearby cities including Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, affecting outdoor activities.

Worcester, with a high of 20 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region is enveloped in mostly moderate rain, with cities like Nottingham and Wolverhampton also experiencing similar wet conditions. This weather is typical for the season, leading to a damp and cool day across the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cities like Newcastle, Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield all report highs of 18 degrees today, making them the warmest in the North and Northwest of England. The region is dominated by moderate rain, affecting visibility and outdoor activities. The consistent rainfall contributes to a notably damp atmosphere throughout.

Glasgow, reaching 18 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region sees a mix of moderate and patchy rain, with similar weather conditions in Edinburgh and Aberdeen. This weather pattern is typical for Scotland, leading to a cool and wet day across the cities.

Dublin and Belfast both report highs of 19 degrees, making them the warmest cities in Ireland today. The region is characterized by patchy rain, which is consistent across both cities. This damp weather is typical for Ireland, affecting both daily activities and the lush green landscape.

Cardiff, with a high of 18 degrees, is the focal point of today's weather in Wales. The region is marked by patchy rain, which is consistent across the area. This weather pattern influences daily activities and the natural landscape, typical of the Welsh climate.