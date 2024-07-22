Patchy rain expected across the UK on Monday, July 22nd

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patchy rain expected across the UK on Monday

London, with a high of 24 degrees, is the warmest in the region today. The area is marked by patchy rain, with similar conditions affecting Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. This weather pattern is typical for this time of year, bringing cooler, moist air across the region.

In the Midlands, Lincoln and Worcester both report the highest temperatures at 22 degrees. The region is enveloped in patchy rain, affecting cities from Nottingham to Wolverhampton. These conditions are consistent with seasonal expectations, bringing a damp but mild climate.

Leeds and Sheffield are today's hot spots in the North, each recording a high of 22 degrees. The region sees patchy rain, affecting areas from Newcastle to Liverpool. This weather is typical for the season, characterized by sporadic rainfall and mild temperatures.

Glasgow leads with the highest temperature at 19 degrees in Scotland today. The region is draped in patchy rain, with similar weather affecting Aberdeen and Edinburgh. These conditions reflect the typical climatic pattern for this time of year, marked by cool, damp weather.

Dublin, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today. The city, along with Belfast, is experiencing moderate to patchy rain. This wet weather is typical for the region, contributing to the lush, green landscapes Ireland is known for.

Cardiff, at 19 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The entire region is under the influence of patchy rain, a common condition that contributes to the verdant landscapes of Wales. This weather is typical for the season, offering a mix of mild temperatures and frequent showers.