Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Friday, August 9th

Patchy rain expected across the UK today

London and the South East is under a blanket of patchy rain today, with London recording the highest temperature at 25 degrees. The region is marked by mild and damp conditions, with a consistent pattern of light rain affecting the area. This weather is typical for this time of year, bringing cooler air and overcast skies.

The Midlands is cloaked in patchy rain today, with Lincoln showing the highest temperature at 23 degrees. The entire region is experiencing mild temperatures and consistent light rain, leading to a damp and cool atmosphere. These conditions are typical for the season, affecting both urban and rural areas alike.

The North and Northwest of England is under a consistent cover of patchy rain, with Manchester and Sheffield both peaking at 21 degrees. The region is experiencing a typical damp and mild climate, with overcast skies and sporadic rain throughout the day, affecting daily activities and outdoor plans.

Scotland is seeing a day of patchy rain, with Edinburgh and Aberdeen both recording the highest temperature at 18 degrees. The region is enveloped in mild and moist conditions, with frequent light rain adding to the typically cool climate, impacting both the urban and natural landscapes.

Ireland is enjoying a relatively dry day compared to its neighbors, with Dublin seeing the highest temperature at 21 degrees under partly cloudy skies. The region benefits from a break in the rain, offering a chance for outdoor activities and a brief respite from the usual damp conditions.

Wales is draped in patchy rain today, with Cardiff reporting the highest temperature at 20 degrees. The region is characterized by a cool, moist climate with frequent rain showers that influence the lush landscapes and daily activities, typical of the Welsh weather pattern.