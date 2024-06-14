Patchy rain expected across the UK today - Friday, June 14th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in the region today. The area is marked by patchy rain, with Bristol and Plymouth facing moderate rainfall. Overall, the weather is damp across the region, affecting outdoor activities.

Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton all report a high of 16 degrees. The Midlands is cloaked in patchy rain, with Nottingham and Lincoln experiencing moderate rainfall. The damp conditions are widespread, impacting daily routines.

Leeds and Sheffield, both at 16 degrees, are the warmest cities today in the North and Northwest of England. The region faces a mix of moderate and patchy rain, affecting various outdoor plans. Overall, the weather is quite unsettled.

Glasgow and Edinburgh, both recording 14 degrees, are the warmest cities in Scotland today. The region is predominantly wet with moderate rainfall, influencing a range of activities from commuting to outdoor leisure.

Belfast, with a high of 15 degrees, tops the temperature chart in Ireland today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, with Dublin seeing moderate rainfall. These conditions are typical for the season, affecting both daily life and outdoor activities.