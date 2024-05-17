Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Friday, May 17th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London is the warmest city in the region today with a high of 21 degrees. The area is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions affecting Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp across the region.

Birmingham leads with the highest temperature at 20 degrees. The Midlands is cloaked in patchy rain, except for Lincoln, which remains overcast. The weather is uniformly cool and slightly wet, affecting daily activities.

Manchester reports the highest temperature at 19 degrees. The North and Northwest of England is under patchy rain, affecting cities like Leeds, Sheffield, and Liverpool. The weather is cool with frequent rain showers, impacting outdoor activities.

Glasgow is the warmest with a temperature of 18 degrees. Scotland sees a mix of weather; while Glasgow and Edinburgh face patchy rain, Aberdeen enjoys partly cloudy skies. The region is generally cool with varied cloud cover.

Belfast is slightly warmer today with a high of 17 degrees. Ireland is draped in patchy rain, affecting both Dublin and Belfast. The weather remains cool and damp, influencing the mood and pace of the day.