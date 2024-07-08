Patchy rain expected across the UK today - Monday, July 8th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest in the region today. The area is generally cloudy with patchy rain nearby, affecting outdoor activities. Bristol and Plymouth are seeing more intense weather, with moderate to heavy rain predicted, which might lead to disruptions in daily commuting and outdoor plans.

Lincoln and Nottingham both report the highest temperatures at 19 degrees. The Midlands is covered with clouds and intermittent rain, likely affecting visibility and dampening outdoor activities. The weather is consistent across the region, with similar conditions expected in Birmingham, Worcester, and Wolverhampton.

Manchester and Liverpool are the warmest cities today in the North and Northwest of England, each recording 20 degrees. The region is seeing a mix of patchy rain and cloudy skies, which might affect outdoor plans. Leeds and Sheffield also report similar weather, with temperatures close to the highest in the region.

Edinburgh and Glasgow, both at 18 degrees, share the highest temperatures in Scotland today. While Glasgow enjoys partly cloudy skies, Edinburgh faces patchy rain, which might disrupt some outdoor activities. Aberdeen, although cooler, also deals with similar rainy conditions.

Dublin, at 17 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region is generally cloudy with occasional rain, which could impact visibility and dampen outdoor activities. Belfast, slightly cooler, experiences similar weather, affecting both cities uniformly.