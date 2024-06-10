Patchy rain expected across the UK today - Monday, June 10th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

London and the South East are under a blanket of patchy rain today, with Bristol and Portsmouth both recording the highest temperature at 15 degrees. The region is generally cool and damp, with consistent rain affecting most areas, leading to a wet start to the day across these cities.

The Midlands today sees Worcester and Birmingham sharing the highest temperature at 14 degrees. The region is enveloped in mostly patchy rain, with moderate rain also reported in Lincoln and Nottingham. Overall, the weather is quite damp, affecting outdoor activities and leading to a rather grey day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the North and Northwest of England, Newcastle and Manchester are the warmest today with temperatures reaching 14 degrees. The region faces a mix of moderate and patchy rain, creating a damp and chilly atmosphere. This weather pattern is typical for the area, leading to a consistent need for warm attire.

Scotland is seeing cooler temperatures today, with Edinburgh and Glasgow both recording a high of 13 degrees. The entire region is dealing with patchy rain, leading to a damp and overcast day. This weather is typical for Scotland, often resulting in a lush, green landscape but requiring residents to dress warmly.

Ireland today is marked by patchy rain across the region, with Dublin experiencing the highest temperature at 14 degrees. The weather is generally cool and damp, affecting visibility and outdoor activities. This typical Irish weather ensures the landscape remains vividly green, though often at the cost of outdoor plans.