Patchy rain expected across the UK today - Monday, May 13th

London leads with the highest temperature at 20 degrees amidst patchy rain across the region. Cities like Brighton, Portsmouth, and Bristol are also facing similar rainy conditions, though slightly cooler. Plymouth reports the lowest temperature with heavy rainfall, marking a wet start to the day across these southern cities.

Lincoln and Nottingham share the highest temperature today at 19 degrees. Lincoln enjoys partly cloudy skies, while Nottingham and other Midlands cities like Birmingham and Wolverhampton see patchy rain. Worcester experiences moderate rain, setting a predominantly damp tone across the Midlands.

Leeds and Manchester both report the highest temperatures at 20 degrees, with conditions marked by patchy rain. Sheffield follows closely with similar weather, while Liverpool experiences slightly cooler temperatures and comparable rainy conditions. Newcastle, on the other hand, faces moderate rain with the lowest temperature in the region.

Glasgow reports the highest temperature at 16 degrees with patchy rain, a common theme across Scottish cities today. Edinburgh and Aberdeen also face similar wet conditions, though Aberdeen is notably cooler. This damp weather pattern is consistent throughout Scotland, affecting daily activities and the mood of its residents.

Both Dublin and Belfast are experiencing moderate rain today, with temperatures peaking at 13 degrees. This consistent weather pattern across Ireland involves significant rainfall, impacting outdoor activities and typical daily routines. The persistent rain is set to influence the landscape and urban life equally.