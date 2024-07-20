Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Saturday, July 20th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patchy rain expected across the UK today

London leads with a high of 24 degrees amid patchy rain across the region. Bristol and Plymouth are seeing moderate rainfall, while Brighton and Portsmouth also report similar wet conditions. Overall, the area is under a blanket of cool temperatures and intermittent rain, affecting outdoor activities.

Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Worcester all report highs of 23 degrees, with Worcester facing moderate rain. Wolverhampton, slightly cooler at 22 degrees, also encounters moderate rainfall. The Midlands is draped in cloudy skies and damp conditions, impacting both travel and outdoor plans.

Leeds, Manchester, and Sheffield are all at 23 degrees, leading the temperatures in the North. Newcastle and Liverpool are slightly cooler. The entire region is marked by patchy rain and overcast conditions, which may affect outdoor activities and general mobility.

Edinburgh reports the highest temperature at 20 degrees with patchy rain, followed closely by Glasgow. Aberdeen, slightly cooler, also sees similar weather conditions. Scotland is enveloped in a cool, damp atmosphere, impacting daily routines and outdoor activities.

Dublin, with a high of 16 degrees, faces moderate rain, while Belfast, cooler at 14 degrees, experiences patchy rain. Ireland is gripped by chilly and wet conditions, significantly affecting visibility and the comfort of outdoor activities.

Cardiff sees a high of 20 degrees under conditions of moderate rain. Wales is covered with rain clouds, leading to a damp and chilly day across the region. This weather is likely to influence outdoor activities and general day-to-day mobility.