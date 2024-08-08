Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Thursday, August 8th

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Patchy rain expected across the UK today

London, with a high of 22 degrees, leads the temperatures in the South. The region is marked by patchy rain nearby, with similar conditions prevailing across the cities. Despite the dampness, the weather remains mild, typical of early August.

Lincoln, reaching a high of 20 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region is enveloped by patchy rain, creating a consistent damp atmosphere across the cities. This weather is typical for the season, bringing a cool relief from the usual summer heat.

Leeds, with a high of 20 degrees, tops the temperature chart in the North. The region sees a mix of patchy to moderate rain, with Manchester reporting slightly heavier rainfall. The cooler, wet conditions are typical for this time of year, affecting daily routines.

Edinburgh and Glasgow, both at 17 degrees, share the highest temperatures in Scotland today. The entire region is under moderate rain, leading to a wet and chilly day. Such weather is expected during this season, impacting outdoor activities.

Dublin, with a high of 19 degrees, is the warmest in Ireland today. The region is experiencing patchy rain, which is common for this season. The damp conditions are widespread, affecting both urban and rural areas alike.

Cardiff, at 19 degrees, is the warmest in Wales today. The region is covered with patchy rain, creating a consistent damp and cool atmosphere. This weather is typical for Wales at this time of year, influencing both daily activities and the natural landscape.