Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Thursday, July 11th

London, with a high of 23 degrees, leads the temperature chart in the South East today. The region is under a blanket of patchy rain, with similar conditions prevailing across Brighton, Portsmouth, Bristol, and Plymouth. The weather is generally cool and damp, affecting outdoor activities.

Worcester, with a high of 18 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region is marked by patchy rain and cool temperatures, affecting cities like Lincoln, Nottingham, Birmingham, and Wolverhampton. The consistent damp conditions are typical for this time of year.

Manchester and Liverpool, both peaking at 16 degrees, are the warmest cities in the North and Northwest of England today. The region sees a mix of moderate to patchy rain, with cooler temperatures prevailing across Newcastle, Leeds, and Sheffield. The weather is damp, impacting daily routines.

Glasgow, with today's highest temperature at 18 degrees, is the warmest in Scotland. The entire region is experiencing similar weather with patchy rain and cool air enveloping Aberdeen and Edinburgh. This typical Scottish weather pattern is conducive to indoor activities.

Dublin, reaching a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. The region displays a mix of partly cloudy skies in Belfast and patchy rain in Dublin. These conditions are typical for the area, influencing both outdoor and indoor activities.

Cardiff, at 18 degrees, is observing the highest temperature in Wales today. The region is draped in patchy rain, creating a damp and cool atmosphere. This weather is typical for Wales, affecting various outdoor plans and activities across the region.