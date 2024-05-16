Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Thursday, May 16th

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

London, with a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest in the region today. The area is generally cloudy with patchy rain affecting most cities. Bristol sees moderate rain, slightly cooling the atmosphere compared to London's milder conditions.

Worcester, reaching a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest in the Midlands today. The region sees widespread moderate rain, creating damp conditions across cities like Birmingham and Nottingham. The weather is consistently cool and wet, affecting outdoor activities.

Leeds, with a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest city in the North today. The region is marked by patchy rain and moderate rainfall, particularly affecting cities like Manchester and Liverpool. The cooler weather is consistent throughout the area, with damp conditions prevailing.

Glasgow, with a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest city in Scotland today. The region generally sees patchy rain, with slightly clearer skies in Aberdeen. The weather is cool, with moist air enveloping most of the area, leading to a damp day.

Belfast, with a high of 17 degrees, is the warmest city in Ireland today. Both Belfast and Dublin are experiencing patchy rain, which is typical for this time of year. The weather remains cool and wet, affecting visibility and outdoor conditions.