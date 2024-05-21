Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Tuesday, May 21st
London and the South East is under a blanket of patchy rain today, with Bristol and London both recording the highest temperature at 17 degrees. The region is generally cloudy with intermittent rain, affecting outdoor activities and travel.
The Midlands is cloaked in moderate rain today, with Lincoln registering the highest temperature at 17 degrees. The weather across the region is predominantly wet, with consistent rain and overcast skies, leading to a damp and chilly day.
The North and Northwest of England is marked by a mix of moderate and patchy rain. Liverpool leads with the highest temperature at 18 degrees. The region faces a wet day with frequent rain showers, affecting visibility and dampening the streets.
Scotland sees a variety of weather today, with Glasgow recording the highest temperature at 18 degrees. The region enjoys a mix of partly cloudy and overcast skies, providing brief respite from the rain but maintaining a cool atmosphere.
Ireland is enveloped in patchy rain today, with both Dublin and Belfast peaking at 17 degrees. The persistent rain across the region contributes to a damp and gloomy day, with occasional breaks in the cloud cover.
Wales is drenched in moderate rain today, with Cardiff showing the highest temperature at 17 degrees. The persistent rainfall and overcast conditions dominate the region, impacting outdoor activities and creating a somber mood.
