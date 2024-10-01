Patchy rain expected across the UK today, Tuesday, October 1st

October starts with patchy rain expected across the UK today

In the South, Plymouth reports the highest temperature at 16 degrees, under conditions of patchy rain. The region is marked by mild temperatures and intermittent rainfall, affecting various cities including London, Brighton, and Bristol. This weather pattern is typical for the season, influencing outdoor activities and local events.

Worcester leads the Midlands with a high of 14 degrees amidst patchy rain. The region generally faces moderate rainfall and cool temperatures, impacting cities like Birmingham and Nottingham. These conditions are expected to persist, influencing daily routines and travel plans across the Midlands.

Liverpool, with a high of 14 degrees, sees patchy rain across the North and Northwest. The region is enveloped in similar weather, with Leeds and Manchester also experiencing mild and moist conditions. This weather is typical for the area, affecting both urban and rural settings.

Glasgow reports the highest temperature in Scotland at 14 degrees, under patchy rain conditions. The entire region shares similar weather, with Edinburgh and Aberdeen also experiencing cool and damp conditions. This weather influences daily activities and the scenic landscape of Scotland.

Dublin and Belfast both record highs of 14 degrees, though Belfast enjoys sunny skies, contrasting with Dublin's patchy rain. Ireland's weather today involves a mix of sun and clouds, affecting outdoor plans and activities across the region.

Cardiff, with a high of 16 degrees, sees patchy rain across Wales. The region is characterized by mild temperatures and intermittent rainfall, impacting daily life and the lush landscapes. These conditions are typical for Wales, influencing outdoor activities and travel.